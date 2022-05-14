A multi-vehicle crash took place in Pembrokeshire today which left a section of the A40 between Haverfordwest and Fishguard closed for several hours.

Police reported the incident at 11.30am saying the A40 between Haverfordwest and Wolfscastle was closed at the Treffgarne bend due to a collision.

It was advised at the time for people to avoid the area if possible.

As yet we have no updates on if there were any casualties.

The A40 was closed all the way to the approach to Fishguard

Local reports said the council had closed the road up to the roundabout entering into Fishguard.

There was also reports of chaos on the sideroads as vehicles tried to work out alternate routes to their destination.

Despite it being described as a mulit-vehicle incident, air ambulance was not called to the scene.

The road was reopend at approximately 2.30pm.