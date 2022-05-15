IT’S one of the most important developments to come to Milford Haven in the last two decades and goes from strength to strength as the Ty Hotel has just received a 4-star rating.

The Ty received the rating from Visit Wales as its success continues.

The hotel performed particularly well on quality of housekeeping and the food in the restaurant, while hotel staff also achieved strong feedback for their hospitality and friendliness, service and efficiency.

There was also high scores for quality and maintenance of bedrooms and facilities.

Hotel manager Adrian Andrews, another Tenby boy done good, says the team have worked above and beyond to achieve the rating.

“To be able to open a brand new hotel, with a brand new team, with some of the team having never worked in hospitality before, and to achieve a 4-star rating is such an achievement," said Adrian.

Western Telegraph went back there to see how the hotel is settling in and whether the glitz and glamour associated with the world-famous Celtic Manor in Cardiff can be repackaged and fitted into the more laid-back lifestyle of Pembrokeshire.

What was instantly noticeably as a secret to its success, along with the chic new decor and stunning views of the mariner, was nearly everyone working in the hotel was a Pembrokeshire native.

Bartender Tony Picton, 60, was an electrician from Milford. Food and beverage associate Joan Tuohy, 71, was a former retiree from Haverfordwest. In the kitchen chef Andrew Sayers and assistants Andrew West and 18-year-old Ben Russell (this being his first ‘proper job’), were all local to the area.

Executive chef of destination restaurant Dulse, Sy Crockford said the thing about Pembrokeshire is it has to be lived to be experienced.

“Pembrokeshire is so special and it is only when you live and breath Pembrokeshire that you get it,” said Sy. “All this is a homage to the county.”

Originally a Tenby boy, Sy’s come good having had an extensive career as one of the top chefs at Celtic Manor Resort for 15 years, serving the likes of celebrities and sporting greats including Ryder Cup winning teams.

Sy said no matter how far up the tree he climbed, he always knew he would be returning home.

“I always knew I would move back to Pembrokeshire later in my career, but once I came down and saw the hotel and the potential of what it could be, that is what exited me.

“Being in Pembrokeshire, working with Pembrokeshire people and cooking Pembrokeshire food is what Dulse is all about.”

Tenby boy and Celtic Manor executive head chef Sy Crockford said he was always coming back to Pembrokeshire

Hotel manager Adrian Andrews praised his team for the success

Local lass Levi Burks is the food and beverage supervisor in the restaurant. She came across from another establishment in the area and said she was desperate to join the Ty because of the opportunities it offers and the doors it can open.

“I was surprised something like this was opening, especially in Milford. It’s so nice to have it here,” said Levi.

“There are more opportunities for progression. There are so many more levels I can get to here. I wouldn’t actually mind being manager one day.”

One of the Ty's successes is choosing to hire local, including bartender Tony Picton, a former electrician in Milford

The hotel opened in Milford on the weekend of April 9. It caters for 100 rooms and has created over 40 jobs in the area.

Eighty-six of the 100 rooms have stunning views of Milford's mariner

The Ty is already said to be thriving, being busier than expected for its opening month, and the hotel has more to go, with potential in the peak of summer to host 300 guests who will have all the amenities the mariner has to offer on their doorstep.