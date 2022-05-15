A MAN ended up flicking bleach at a woman over concerns about the welfare of a child, a court heard.

On October 14, 2021, Dino Keys, of Britannia Drive, Pembroke Dock, got into an altercation with two women over concerns about the living conditions of a child in one of the woman’s care.

The incident escalated to the point Keys, 22, flicked bleach at one of the complainants causing extensive damage to their tracksuit trousers.

Prosecuting solicitor Ms Linda Baker described to Haverfordwest Magistrates Court how Keys had become verbally abusive towards the complainants.

Probation officer Ms Julie Norman revealed that Keys was a full-time carer for his mother and had known one of the complainants for years.

After speaking to Keys about the case while making a pre-sentence report for the court, Ms Norman noted the incident was ‘unpleasant’.

In mitigation, defence solicitor Mr Tom Lloyd said his client was upset with the conditions the children were living in.

Mr Lloyd admitted the situation has gone out of control, but it was over concerns for a child’s welfare.

Present at court, Keys pleaded guilty to two charges of common assault on May 10.

He was fined £120 and made to pay compensation to each victim of £75.

He will also pay costs of £85 and surcharge £34.