CAREW’S Shaun Whitfield was the man of the hour as Carew scrapped through to cause the upset of the weekend beating last year’s runners up Lawrenny by just six runs.
It was another ‘rippa’ of a weekend in the Pembroke County Cricket League which saw Carew put into bat at home to Lawrenny.
Whitfield was the star of Carew’s innings making 67 while Luke and Iori Hicks supported the main man with 41, Luke making 22 and Iori 19.
Lawrenny had a host pf performers in the bowling department with Finlay Lewis, Steve Lewis and Harry Thomas all taking two wickets each.
It was Mr Lawrenny Kyle Marsh who put up the biggest fight against the home side taking two wickets for just 4 runs then powering to 77 when Lawrenny came to bat.
Ryan Morton, 22, and Troy Perslowe, 20, tried to make up the deficit but it wasn’t enough and Carew held on for what could prove to be a vital win in the season.
Division One
Carew (187) beat Lawrenny (181) by six runs
Carew; Shaun Whitfield 67, Luke Hicks 22, Iori Hicks 19, Nic Scourfield 18, Sam Harts 3-18, Sion Jenkins 3-43
Lawrenny; Finlay Lewis 2-36, Kyle Marsh 2-4 & 77, Steve Lewis 2-24, Harry Thomas 2-35, Ryan Morton 22, Troy Perslowe 20
Haverfordwest (103) lost to Cresselly (107-2) by 3 wickets
Haverfordwest; James Marchant 36, Ben Field 13, Jack Scriven 15, Johnnie White 1-28, Ashley James 1-27
Cresselly; Daniel James 2-21, Ryan Lewis 2-23, Iwan Izzard 25, Phil Williams 29no, Simon Cole 34no, Nick Cope 4-17
Neyland (151-9) beat Llangwm (133) by 18 runs
Neyland; Ashley Sutton 21, Lewis Page 32, Callum Power 34, Sean Hannon 41 & 2-4, Jack Jones 4-17, Andrew Miller 2-36, Patrick Hannon 2-35
Llangwm; Steve Mills 3-19 & 28, Joe Phillips 2-32, Chris Inward 2-19, Ollie Davies 27, Matthew Kiff 31
Pembroke Dock (160) lost to Saundersfoot (216) by 56 runs
Pembroke Dock; Nick Daley 5-38 & 18, Rhys Daley 2-24 & 54, Billy Wood 1-19, Archie Hillier-Wood 19, Jamie White 1-37
Saundersfoot; Tom Mansbridge 65, Sam Franklin 71, Danny Caine 21, Nav Kawale 3-39
Narberth (268-8) beat St Ishmaels (195) by 73 runs
Narberth; Loui Davies 62, Kyle Quartermaine 51, Ben Quartermaine 30 & 2-40, Ben Hughes 40 & 4-23, Richie Adams 48
St Ishmaels; Kevin Bowen 3-46, Brennan Devonald 2-31 & 61, Peter Bradshaw 2-27, Philip Cockburn 79, Jonathan Pawlett 21
Division Two
Burton (237-8) beat Carew II (173) by 64 runs
Herbrandston (154) beat Hook (71) by 83 runs
Pembroke (192-7) beat Johnston (191) by 3 wkts
Llechryd (168-1) beat Lamphey (166) by 9 wkts
Whitland (207-8) beat Llanrhian (88) by 119 runs
Division Three
Hook II (190-5) beat Haverfordwest II (116) by 74 runs
Cresselly II (211-6) lost to Kilgetty (213-2) by 8 wkts
St Ishmaels II (107-4) beat Laugharne (103) by 6 wkts
Llanrhian II (88) lost to Narberth II (92-4) by 6 wkts
Stackpole (189-8) beat Neyland II (141) by 48 runs
Division Four
Saundersfoot II (166-4) lost to Burton II (170-5) by 5 wkts
Lawrenny II NO GAME Fishguard
Haverfordwest III (120) beat Herbrandston II (100) by 20 runs
Llangwm II (170-2) beat Llechryd II (165-6) by 8 wkts
Carew III (130) lost to Whitland II (134-4) by 6 wkts
Division Five North
Laugharne II (62) lost to Crymych (63-0) by 10 wkts
Llechryd III NO GAME Haverfordwest IV
Whitland III (72) lost to Kilgetty II (73-3) by 7 wkts
Division Five South
Hundleton (83-2) beat Cresselly III (81) by 8 wkts
Neyland III (101) lost to Pembroke II (225-6) by 124 runs
Bye v Pembroke Dock II
Bye v Stackpole II
