CAREW’S Shaun Whitfield was the man of the hour as Carew scrapped through to cause the upset of the weekend beating last year’s runners up Lawrenny by just six runs.

It was another ‘rippa’ of a weekend in the Pembroke County Cricket League which saw Carew put into bat at home to Lawrenny.

Whitfield was the star of Carew’s innings making 67 while Luke and Iori Hicks supported the main man with 41, Luke making 22 and Iori 19.

Lawrenny had a host pf performers in the bowling department with Finlay Lewis, Steve Lewis and Harry Thomas all taking two wickets each.

It was Mr Lawrenny Kyle Marsh who put up the biggest fight against the home side taking two wickets for just 4 runs then powering to 77 when Lawrenny came to bat.

Ryan Morton, 22, and Troy Perslowe, 20, tried to make up the deficit but it wasn’t enough and Carew held on for what could prove to be a vital win in the season.

Division One

Carew (187) beat Lawrenny (181) by six runs

Carew; Shaun Whitfield 67, Luke Hicks 22, Iori Hicks 19, Nic Scourfield 18, Sam Harts 3-18, Sion Jenkins 3-43

Lawrenny; Finlay Lewis 2-36, Kyle Marsh 2-4 & 77, Steve Lewis 2-24, Harry Thomas 2-35, Ryan Morton 22, Troy Perslowe 20

Haverfordwest (103) lost to Cresselly (107-2) by 3 wickets

Haverfordwest; James Marchant 36, Ben Field 13, Jack Scriven 15, Johnnie White 1-28, Ashley James 1-27

Cresselly; Daniel James 2-21, Ryan Lewis 2-23, Iwan Izzard 25, Phil Williams 29no, Simon Cole 34no, Nick Cope 4-17

Neyland (151-9) beat Llangwm (133) by 18 runs

Neyland;  Ashley Sutton 21, Lewis Page 32, Callum Power 34, Sean Hannon 41 & 2-4, Jack Jones 4-17, Andrew Miller 2-36, Patrick Hannon 2-35

Llangwm; Steve Mills 3-19 & 28, Joe Phillips 2-32, Chris Inward 2-19, Ollie Davies 27, Matthew Kiff 31

Pembroke Dock (160) lost to Saundersfoot (216) by 56 runs

Pembroke Dock;  Nick Daley 5-38 & 18, Rhys Daley 2-24 & 54, Billy Wood 1-19, Archie Hillier-Wood 19, Jamie White 1-37

Saundersfoot; Tom Mansbridge 65, Sam Franklin 71, Danny Caine 21, Nav Kawale 3-39

Narberth (268-8) beat St Ishmaels (195) by 73 runs

Narberth; Loui Davies 62, Kyle Quartermaine 51, Ben Quartermaine 30 & 2-40, Ben Hughes 40 & 4-23, Richie Adams 48

St Ishmaels; Kevin Bowen 3-46, Brennan Devonald 2-31 & 61, Peter Bradshaw 2-27, Philip Cockburn 79, Jonathan Pawlett 21

Western Telegraph: Sam Harts 3 for 18 bowling for Carew against Lawrenny. Photo Susan McKehonSam Harts 3 for 18 bowling for Carew against Lawrenny. Photo Susan McKehon

Division Two

Burton  (237-8) beat Carew II  (173) by 64 runs

Herbrandston (154) beat Hook (71) by 83 runs

Pembroke  (192-7) beat Johnston (191) by 3 wkts

Llechryd (168-1) beat Lamphey (166) by 9 wkts

Whitland (207-8) beat Llanrhian (88) by 119 runs

Division Three

Hook II  (190-5) beat Haverfordwest II  (116) by 74 runs

Cresselly II  (211-6) lost to Kilgetty  (213-2) by 8 wkts

St Ishmaels II  (107-4) beat Laugharne  (103) by 6 wkts

Llanrhian II  (88) lost to  Narberth II  (92-4) by 6 wkts

Stackpole (189-8) beat   Neyland II (141) by 48 runs

Western Telegraph: Louis Davies who topscored with 62 bowling for Narberth. Photo Susan McKehonLouis Davies who topscored with 62 bowling for Narberth. Photo Susan McKehon

Division Four

Saundersfoot II (166-4) lost to Burton II (170-5) by 5 wkts

Lawrenny II  NO GAME  Fishguard                                       

Haverfordwest III (120) beat Herbrandston II (100) by 20 runs

Llangwm II (170-2) beat Llechryd II (165-6) by 8 wkts

Carew III  (130) lost to Whitland II (134-4) by 6 wkts

Division Five North

Laugharne II (62) lost to Crymych (63-0) by 10 wkts

Llechryd III NO GAME Haverfordwest IV                           

Whitland III (72) lost to  Kilgetty II (73-3) by 7 wkts

Division Five South

Hundleton (83-2) beat Cresselly III (81) by 8 wkts

Neyland III (101) lost to Pembroke II (225-6) by 124 runs

Bye v Pembroke Dock II                           

Bye v Stackpole II                                       