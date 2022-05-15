A MAN has been charged with the murder of a woman in Pembroke Dock which took place on Friday, May 13.
Dyfed-Powys Police has tonight, Sunday, May 15, charged 41-year-old Matthew Harris, of Barn Court, Haverfordwest, with the murder of Lisa Fraser.
He has been remanded into custody and will appear at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court tomorrow, Monday, May 16.
Detective Superintendent Estelle Hopkin-Davies, the senior investigating officer thanked the public for their help in identifying the murder suspect.
“I’d like to once again thank the Pembroke Dock community for their support while we have carried out our enquiries over the past few days.
"The information you have offered has no doubt helped us get to this important point in the investigation.
“Lisa’s family continue to be supported by specialist officers and our thoughts remain firmly with them as we continue our work on this case.”
