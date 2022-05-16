A skilled wildlife capture by Tenby Camera Club member Dave Bolton has won the club's accolade of digital iimage of the year.

A stunning set of 24 images were presented over Zoom to Leigh Woolford, who is one of the most experienced judges on the Welsh circuit.

Six photographers were represented in the competition line-up, which was made up of all the gold, silver and bronze awards from all the externally-judged competitions.

The 24 images included landscapes, mono, creative, nature and macro genres, with wildlife feauturing in the top three.

Dave's meaningful capture The Honey Bee Flies Home topped the trio, with Charlie Kidd in second place with his creative work, Birds of a Feather. In third place was Liz Wallis's gentle nature shot, Dunlin Reflections.

The Photographer of the Year was also announced. This is given to the club member who gained the most points throughout the season's competitions. It was no surprise that Liz Wallis was the worthy winner, having produced an exceptional range of images through the year.

In second place was Cheryl Hewitt and in third Paul Richards.

The Ray Hine Memorial Trophy, kindly donated by Mike Cullis, in special memory of the late Ray Hine, was also awarded.

This is given to the member who has gained the most points from the three Open competitions. This year it was Cheryl Hewitt who had the pleasure of receiving this special trophy.

The evening was rounded off with many thanks to all the committee members who give their time to provide a smooth running of the club.

This has been classed a great success even though members had not been able to meet face to face.

All being well, Tenby Camera Club will begin the next season starting in September, at St.Florence Village Hall.

Details of the new programme and membership details will be released in the summer.