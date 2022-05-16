A man has been charged with drink-driving following a crash in south Pembrokeshire overnight on Saturday, May 14.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said that the driver provided a lowest station reading of just over twice the legal limit following the incident near Wisemans Bridge.
The man has been bailed to attend court next month.
