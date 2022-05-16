A MAN who was arrested for the alleged murder of Lily Sullivan has today, May 16, entered a plea in the case.

Lewis Haines, 31, of Flemish Court, Lamphey, who was present at Swansea Crown, pleaded not guilty to the 18-year-old's murder, but guilty to manslaughter.

Haines' next scheduled appearence in court is June 20 for trial.

Haines and Lily had allegedly met in Pembroke nightclub Paddles on the evening of December 17, 2021. CCTV footage is said to have showed them speaking in the club.

It was believed they did not know each other prior to going to the club.

CCTV footage is said to have showed Lily and Haines leaving the club seperately and meeting in a lane near the club.

Lily's body was found in Mill Pond at 4am on Friday, December 18.

She was wearing a white cropped top, blue jeans with ripped knees, white belt and black patent boots. She had a spider tattoo visible on her chest, and had black hair, which was bleached at the front.

Haines appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday 21. His first crown court appearnece was December 23.

In an emotional tribute, Lily's family said their daughter was kind and caring.