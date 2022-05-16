MATTHEW Harris has appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates charged with the murder of Lisa Fraser at her home in Pembroke Dock last Friday.

Harris was brought into the dock of Court 1 at 10.50am this morning (Monday) accompanied by a security officer from Swansea Prison.

He was wearing custody clothing comprising a grey sweatshirt and grey jogging bottoms.

Showing no emotion he confirmed his name, his date of birth and his address as being 30, Barn Court, Haverfordwest.

Harris, 41, is accused of murdering Mrs Lisa Fraser, 52, at an address in Military Road, Pembroke Dock at around 8am on Friday, May 13.

He is further charged that without lawful excuse he made threats to kill Mr Karl Beirschenk and an additional charge of robbing Mr Ben Brown of vape. Both these offences are alleged to have taken place in Pembroke Dock on the morning of May 13.

Harris faces two further charges, alleged to have been committed in Neyland earlier that morning, of damaging a car window belonging to Mr Adrian Bernard and damaging garden pots belonging to Patricia Davies.

No pleas were submitted neither were any legal representations made by Harris' solicitor, Mr Tom Lloyd.

Magistrates declined jurisdiction and committed all matters to Swansea Crown Court. Harris was remanded in custody and will re-appear at Swansea Crown Court tomorrow (Tuesday).

Paying tribute to her, her family have said that Lisa Fraser was greatly loved and cherished by her family and friends.

"She touched the hearts of everyone she had contact with," read a family tribute. "She will be missed by everyone.

"Lisa, we hope you're dancing in gold dust."

Since the murder took place, Lisa's husband and family have been supported by specialist officers.

The police investigation has been led by Detective Superintendent Estelle Hopkin-Davies.

"We offer our deepest condolences to the Fraser family at this distressing time," he said. "And on behalf of the investigation team I would like to thank the Pembroke Dock community for their support for the officers over the last few days."