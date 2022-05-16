Live

Crash in St Petrox: Road reopened after one person sent to hospital

By Harry Jamshidian

  • The road has been reopened
  • Police appeal for information
  • One person sent to hospital after crash near St Petrox
  • A car and a lorry are reported to have crashed
  • Road still closed
  • Incident due to a collision.
  • Police say it will take some time to clear

