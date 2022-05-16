A TWO-year-old child has suffered horrendous injuries to his face after he was mauled by a neighbour's out-of-control dog.

When the child's father first saw what had happened, he initially thought the dog was shaking a toy.

"But then he realised it was his little boy," Crown Prosecutor Dennis Davies told Haverfordwdest magistrates.

"The dog had grabbed the child by the face and was shaking him around on the floor. There was blood all over his face and the children who were playing nearby were shouting, 'the little boy's dead'.

This week Stephen George of Howarth Close, Milford Haven pleaded guilty to being in charge of a dangerous and out of control dog.

The attack took place on the evening of May 5, 2021 when the young child and his family were playing outside in their garden. Suddenly the dog, a black and white collie, which was being looked after by Stephen George, jumped over their garden wall and ran straight at the child, grabbing him by his face.

Magistrates were shown photographs depicting a deep wound to the centre of the child's forehead and considerable scarring.

"This will having a lasting effect on my son as he gets older," said the child's father in a statement which was read to the court.

"He's now scared of most noises that he hears in the house, he's hesitant to leave the house, his sleep pattern is massively disrupted and he often wakes up asking about the dog, even though we haven't got one."

Stephen George's solicitor, Mr Michael Kelleher, described the incident as 'horrific'. "The dog should have been on a lead but it just shows how easily something tragic can happen," he said.

After hearing the evidence, magistrates subjected George to 120 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £1,000 to the victim, £85 costs and a £95 surcharge.