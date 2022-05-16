ONCE again Haverfordwest has been bombed. Yarn bombed! With the bombing ladies this time decorating the town in the theme of the Queen's up-and-coming Jubilee.

The county town has been decorated in read, white and blue in anticipation of Her Majesty celebrating 70 years on the thrown.

Haverfordwest has been yarn bombed in a special jubilee celebration

There are Queen themed tapestries including one of her making an appearance on well-known TV show The Simpsons.

The bus shelter at Victoria Place is currently covered in a giant crown and there is yarn bombed style bunting in Castle Square.

But the most special feature of this latest yarn bombing is the red coat bollard coverings.

Each bollard in Haverfordwest is covered with a red coat soldier and not only that, for every soldier sold £1 is donated to the VC Gallery.

One of the driving forces behind the event, chair of Haverfordwest Business Circle Sally Williams said it's all done to cheer up the county town.

"We love a yarn bombing," said Sally, "and so do so many people around the town.

"It cheers the place up. For me it's a real privilege to be part of these group of ladies who work so hard to help brighten people's lives.

"We're just doing what we do best, bringing joy to the streets of Haverfordwest."

The VC Gallery, which supports veterans and military service personnel, said they were so grateful to be receiving donations from the bombers.

A spokesperson for the gallery said: “It is such a generous offer for the yarn bombers to incorporate the VC Gallery in their celebrations and support veterans.

"Yarn bombings are awesome and we thank the yarn bombers for their efforts to brighten up the town.”

Haverfordwest Town Council said the effort of the bombing ladies was admirable.

"It is wonderful to see another great effort by Haverfordwest yarn bombers to celebrate this historic and memorable Queen's Jubilee," said a statement from the council.

Look out for the Town Councils celebrations which include a street party planned for the May 3.