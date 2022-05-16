THE life of a popular actress will be brought to life in a Pembrokeshire theatre.
Vision Theatre Company will perform Judy – The Judy Garland Musical at the Boulevard Showbar in Milford Haven for seven days.
Vision Theatre Company will bring Terry Wale’s musical to life celebrating the life of the child star from all the success of her films including The Wizard of Oz and A Star Is Born as well as highlighting the tragedies in her life inflicted by herself, Hollywood and the people around her.
The musical will feature songs including The Trolley Song, You Made Me Love You and the hit Somewhere Over the Rainbow.
Young Judy will be played by Poppy Howells, with Terri Harrison playing her in later life. Drew Baker, creative director of Vision Theatre Company, takes charge of the musical.
You can see Judy – The Judy Garland Musical at Boulevard Showbar in Charles Street, Milford Haven at 7.30pm between May 17 and 21.
