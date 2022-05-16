A Pembrokeshire D-Day veteran has inscribed his signature on an iconic rifle and the bonnet of a wartime Jeep.
Gordon Prime, 98, was the 49th senior ex-serviceman to put his name on the iconic items when they were brought to him by a young man with a passion for the history of the Second World War.
Jay Hawkins, 24, made a special journey from his home in Cambridge to visit Mr Prime, formerly of Jameston, who is now a resident at Pembroke Haven in Pembroke Dock.
Mr Prime, who served with the Royal Army Service Corps as a motorcycle dispatch rider, is a former president of the Pembrokeshire Normandy Veterans’ Association.
“It was an absolute pleasure to meet Gordon - what a fabulous gentleman,” said Jay, who was accompanied by another Second World War enthusiast, Jamie Bridger, 23.
“I’ve got a massive interest in the Second World War, and my dad and I collect items from the era.
“I want to learn more about the people who are written about in the history books, and so I’m on a one-man mission to visit Normandy veterans and ask them to sign this iconic rifle.
“It’s been an honour to meet every one of them – they’ve invited me into their homes and I’ve listened to their stories.
“They’re the last great generation, and it means a lot to them to know that young people are interested in their lives.”
Mr Prime was delighted to participate in the project.
He said: “They were here for about three hours and I told them a few stories They were very nice young men.”
Pembroke Haven director Sue Mason said: “It was a privilege for us to witness such an occasion, and lovely to watch Mr Prime writing his signature and recalling his memories.
The Lee Enfield No 1 Mark 3 rifle - the firearm which began its life in the First World War and continued to be used in the early part of the second conflict - will be donated to a museum, while the Willys Jeep bonnet will be auctioned in aid of service charities.
