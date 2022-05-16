A Pembrokeshire D-Day veteran has inscribed his signature on an iconic rifle and the bonnet of a wartime Jeep.

Gordon Prime, 98, was the 49th senior ex-serviceman to put his name on the iconic items when they were brought to him by a young man with a passion for the history of the Second World War.

Jay Hawkins, 24, made a special journey from his home in Cambridge to visit Mr Prime, formerly of Jameston, who is now a resident at Pembroke Haven in Pembroke Dock.

Mr Prime, who served with the Royal Army Service Corps as a motorcycle dispatch rider, is a former president of the Pembrokeshire Normandy Veterans’ Association.

Gordon Prime, who took part in the D-Day landings, was a motorcycle despatch rider

“It was an absolute pleasure to meet Gordon - what a fabulous gentleman,” said Jay, who was accompanied by another Second World War enthusiast, Jamie Bridger, 23.

Mr Prime was the 49th veteran to sign the rifle for Jay Hawkins

“I’ve got a massive interest in the Second World War, and my dad and I collect items from the era.

“I want to learn more about the people who are written about in the history books, and so I’m on a one-man mission to visit Normandy veterans and ask them to sign this iconic rifle.

Mr Prime signed his name and regiment on the rifle

“It’s been an honour to meet every one of them – they’ve invited me into their homes and I’ve listened to their stories.

“They’re the last great generation, and it means a lot to them to know that young people are interested in their lives.”

Mr Prime was delighted to participate in the project.

He said: “They were here for about three hours and I told them a few stories They were very nice young men.”

Pembroke Haven director Sue Mason said: “It was a privilege for us to witness such an occasion, and lovely to watch Mr Prime writing his signature and recalling his memories.

The Lee Enfield No 1 Mark 3 rifle - the firearm which began its life in the First World War and continued to be used in the early part of the second conflict - will be donated to a museum, while the Willys Jeep bonnet will be auctioned in aid of service charities.