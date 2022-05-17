An apprentice mechanic flouted a 70 mile per hour speed limit when he drove his Ford Fiesta at speeds reaching 105mph.

Admitting the charge before Haverfordwest magistrates was Max Jones, 19, of Penybryn, Fishguard.

Crown Prosecutor Dennis Davies said the offence took place on November 27 when a police laser unit recorded the defendant as he drove along the A40 near to the Nantyci Showground. The speed recorded was 105 mph.

Jones was represented in court by Mr Michael Kelleher.

"Speed can build up when you're late and my client didn't realise the speed at which he was travelling," he said.

For the offence Max Jones was fined £300 and ordered to pay £110 costs and a £34 surcharge.  He was also disqualified from driving for 40 days.