DO you have the cutest pet in Pembrokeshire?

The Western Telegraph is running a competition to find out who Pembrokeshire’s cutest pet is. It doesn’t matter if it is a dog, cat, horse, fish, snake or any other type of pet.

If you think your pet deserves the title, all you have to do is send us a picture of your pet and a few words about them at www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/cutestpet by Tuesday, May 31.

We will then choose the ones with the most appeal to appear in the Western Telegraph on June 8 where readers will be able to choose their winner.

The pet with the most votes at closing on June 22 will be crowned Western Telegraph’s Cutest Pet!