DO you have the cutest pet in Pembrokeshire?
The Western Telegraph is running a competition to find out who Pembrokeshire’s cutest pet is. It doesn’t matter if it is a dog, cat, horse, fish, snake or any other type of pet.
If you think your pet deserves the title, all you have to do is send us a picture of your pet and a few words about them at www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/cutestpet by Tuesday, May 31.
MORE NEWS:
- Blind puppy is one of five dogs looking for forever home from Many Tears Animal Rescue
- Japanese knotweed season is coming - everything you need to know
We will then choose the ones with the most appeal to appear in the Western Telegraph on June 8 where readers will be able to choose their winner.
The pet with the most votes at closing on June 22 will be crowned Western Telegraph’s Cutest Pet!
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here