Two kayakers who were being blown out to sea by strong offshore winds were rescued by Fishguard inshore lifeboat (ILB) yesterday (Sunday).
The lifeboat was launched shortly after 1pm to help the couple who were struggling with the conditions, with the wind blowing them out to sea.
A local fishing vessel was in the area and stayed with the kayakers to provide reassurance until the lifeboat arrived on the scene.
The kayakers were taken onboard the ILB and the fishing boat took the kayaks under tow.
The kayakers were returned to Pwllgwaelod beach and their vessels returned to them.
They were met by HM Coastguard Fishguard who checked the over for injuries and offered safety advice.
