The motorist responsible for Saturday’s multi-vehicle pile up at the Treffgarne bends near Wolfscastle has appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates after pleading guilty to a charge of dangerous driving.

Matthew Turner, of Llys yr Onnen, Wolfscastle was seen driving at high speeds on the morning of May 14 as he turned from Haverfordwest towards Wolfscastle.

As he passed the Vincent Davies department store in his partner's Ford EcoSport, the driver of the vehicle travelling behind him watched him repeatedly cross over the centre white line and overtake vehicles in a dangerous manner.

He was then seen to hit an on-coming vehicle, spin around and subsequently hit a second vehicle. He then moved forwards for some 30 yards before coming to a standstill.

“It was as if an explosion had gone off,” said the driver of one of the vehicles which had been hit, in a statement which was read out in court.

Turner, who works as a painter and decorater, was then seen stumbling out of his vehicle saying, “My wife has gone to check the kids. It’s just an accident. Things happen.”

Turner pleaded guilty to three additional charges of driving without insurance, driving whilst disqualified and possessing 1 gramme of herbal cannabis. An additional charge of the aggravated taking of a vehicle without the owner’s consent was withdrawn by the Crown Prosecution.

Representing the defendant, Mr Michael Kelleher said his client has ‘no real recollection’ of what happened.

“Quite clearly this matter is a serious one and we’re quite fortunate there are no serious or lasting injuries,” he said.

Following a request from the defendant’s solicitor, magistrates agreed to adjourn the matter for a full pre-sentence report.

Turner, who broke down in tears on hearing the magistrates’ decision, was released on conditional bail, the conditions being that he resides at his parents’ address in Haverfordwest and that he makes no contact with his partner apart from through a third party concerning his involvement with his three children. An interim driving disqualification has also been imposed.

The matter was adjourned to June 8.