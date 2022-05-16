The Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Trust has just reached a major milestone of raising £100,000 over the last 12 months

The trust is the charity championing the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, supporting and promoting conservation, communities and culture in the unique environment.

It is currently seeking new members with a passion for Pembrokeshire - see the end of this story for more details.

The trust's funding has come from a number of sources. These include local business support, through the trust's corporate support programme, individual giving and successful grant applications.

The funding raised will all be spent locally on projects that will protect the National Park for future generations by improving how the land is managed for wildlife, working to meet the challenges of climate change, highlighting the area’s history and culture, and ensuring the Park is accessible to all.

The Roots education project is one of the activities funded by the trust

Over the last 12 months, the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Trust fundraising has enabled a number of activities.

These include

13 different meadow sites - amounting to 132 hectares of meadows - to be either restored or created

6000 trees to be planted

funded over 40 education sessions for local children to learn about the National Park, biodiversity and local food production.

Behind the charity are a small team of staff and hardworking volunteer trustees.

St Govan's Head is one of the iconic locations in the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park

The trust is currently looking to expand the board of trustees and are interested to hear from people passionate about Pembrokeshire who want to help drive forward their philanthropy programme by helping to secure significant support for projects.

To find out more about the charity visit www.pembrokeshirecoasttrust.wales or contact support@pembrokeshirecoast.org.uk.

The Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Trust is registered with the Fundraising Regulator and its registered charity number is 1179281.