Following the local elections, Tenby Town Council met for their annual general meeting on Friday May 13.

The mayor, Cllr. Mrs Sam Skyrme-Blackhall, opened the meeting by congratulating all members on their election to the town council and welcomed those who had been elected for the first time - Councillors Charles Dale, Duncan Whitehurst, Lynn Attewell and Jason Rossiter.

The first task of council at their agm is to elect a mayor and deputy mayor for the coming year and councillors unanimously appointed Cllr Mrs Sam Skyrme-Blackhall as mayor and Cllr. Mrs Sue Lane as deputy mayor.

Following her election, Cllr. Mrs. Skyrme-Blackhall said: “It is an honour to be appointed as mayor again and I am delighted that Cllr. Mrs Lane will be my deputy.

"We are expecting a busy year, with lots of activities restarting after the pandemic. In addition, the council is going to be busy with current and future projects.”

Thanking the council, Cllr. Mrs Lane said: “I am delighted to be asked to serve Tenby and look forward to working with the mayor and my fellow councillors. There is a lot that we can all achieve in the year ahead.”

She also paid tribute to those former councillors that were not re-elected and others that stood for office but were unsuccessful.

In particular, she paid tribute to Christine Brown who had been a town councillor since 1995.

She said: “Christine has done so much for the town and her hard work in saving the De Valence and developing it to where it is now should be noted.”

Agreeing with Cllr. Mrs Lane, the mayor added: “We are delighted that Christine will still be a key volunteer in the De Valence team”

The traditional mayor-making ceremony will be held on the June 10 at 6pm.

Prior to that, on Tuesday May 24, there will be a special meeting of the new council to look at its priorities and plans for the next five years.

The council is just completing its first-ever annual report for publication and this special meeting will look to add to the future plans already outlined in there.