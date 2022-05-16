POLICE are appealing for information after a crash between a car and a lorry resulted in a person being sent to hospital.

The incident took place this morning, May 16, at around 11.30am on the B4319 near St Petrox.

Ambulance crews were at the scene with one person taken to hospital.

The ambulance service released as statement confirming one person was taken to Withybush.

A ambulance spokesperson said: "We were called at 10.23am today to reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and a lorry in the Stackpole area of Pembroke.

"We attended scene with one emergency ambulance and one patient was taken to Withybush Hospital for further treatment."

The incident happened near Stackpole

Dyfed-Powys Police are now appealing for information after the road was reopened at 1.30pm.

The police said: "We were called to a collision between a lorry and a car on the B4319 Merrion to Pembroke at around 10.20am.

"The vehicles were recovered and the road re-opened by 1.30pm."

Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.

Quote reference: DP-20220516-092.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.