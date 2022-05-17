The South Pembrokeshire Rail Action Group (SPRAG) held its official launch and welcome party at Tenby station yesterday, Monday May 16.

SPRAG is campaigning for improvements to rail services in South Pembrokeshire.

The key objectives of the group are

to see the introduction of an hourly train service between Pembroke Dock and Swansea as recommended in the West Wales Metro study

improvements to line speeds, thus reducing journey times,

an affordable and intelligent ticketing structure and

to permit the use of the All Wales Concessionary Travel Pass on the route between Pembroke Dock and Swansea.

The launch co-incided with the first day of the newly-restored timetable, with through trains now running from Pembroke Dock to Swansea.

SPRAG members and visitors were welcomed to the station by Kate Telford and Neil Westerman with complimentary cider provided by the Pembrokeshire Cider Company together with mini Welsh cakes.

Organisers David Samuel and Irena Kruszona travelled from Pembroke to Tenby on the 11.09 train to join the celebrations.

Tenby Town Council was represented by the mayor of Tenby, Cllr Sam Skyrme-Blackhall, Cllr Laurence Blackhall and Cllr Duncan Whitehurst.

Also in attendance were John Perrett, Tenby station adopter; along with Alex Bryant-Evans and James Nicholls from Transport for Wales.

Tenby's mayor, Sam Skyrme-Blackhall, Senedd member Samuel Kurtz and County Councillor Josh Beynon are pictured with SWRAG members. Picture: Gareth Davies Photographyr

County Councillor Josh Beynon welcomed people to the launch and endorsed the need for a better, more reliable train service, emphasing the point that to make this happen, the public's support was needed.

Sam Kurtz, Senedd member for South Pembrokeshire, added that during the past 12 months, rail services have been a major factor in his inbox.

The campaigners leaflet states: "The more support we have, the greater our lobbying power." Picture: Gareth Davies Photography

He stated that he was really excited about the formation of the South Pembrokeshire Rail Action group and what the group can achieve. and pledged his full support to the group.

The South Pembrokeshire Rail Action Group can be contacted via Facebook or Twitter @allaboardsprag or by e-mail at allaboard@sprag.uk