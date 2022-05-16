Peonies have enjoyed a surge in popularity in recent years and when you see this bouquet from Marks and Spencer, it’s not hard to understand why.
The colour-changing Seasonal Peony Flowers Bouquet has set social media alight with its elegant blooms which change from a striking cerise and coral to a pretty pink as they open.
This blousy bunch includes 10 stems, sourced from trusted and sustainable growers, measuring 50cm.
Delivered in bud, it means you will have the maximum time to enjoy the flowers, while also avoiding in transit damage – speaking of which, there is free nominated-day delivery for all M&S flowers.
You might have to move quickly if you want to ensure you don’t miss out as not only is the peony season pretty short, but customers can’t wait to get their hands on this bunch in particular.
Responding to the M&S Facebook post, Leslee Harrington said: “I’m going to buy some today.”
Sharing in the peony love, Claire Wellings added: “Peonies are the best!! I grow some in my garden but M and S are beautiful.”
While Hazel Forgan, Irmina Bolton, and Irina Jordan, all declared them as their favourite flower.
The Seasonal Peony Flowers Bouquet costs £35 and is available to order through the M&S website.
