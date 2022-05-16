IN retaining the famous Celtic Cross, Haverfordwest Golf Club raised £1,000 towards Ukraine.

Report by Michael Thomas

Haverfordwest Golf Club captain Simon Brady celebrated a rare victory over the club's Celtic cousins from Wicklow.

The first gathering since Covid was extra special with both clubs celebrating their centenaries.

Ever year there is an annual trip across the Irish Sea. This year it was Wicklow’s turn to visit Wales.

Wicklow Golf Club visited from Ireland

A spokesperson for the club said while the victory was sweet, there were more pressing matters to be concerned with.

"It was also the first time for a while that Haverfordwest have got their hands on the much-coveted Celtic Cross," said the member, "and we won the trophy with a handsome points advantage.

"However the golf always takes second place to friendship and over the weekend £1,000 was raised for the Disasters Emergency Committee to support their work with Ukrainians affected by the Russian invasion."

It was said that Haverfordwest GC are looking forward to 2023 when it will be their turn to travel to Ireland.

Despite Irish optimism on winning back the Celtic Cross, Haverfordwest will do their best to hang on to it.