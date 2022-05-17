A Pembrokeshire mum says she has been overwhelmed by the response to an appeal to help her baby, who has suffering from debilitating eczema since birth.

Aimee Bedwell turned to the public to help fund a private consultation for her eight-month-old daughter Riley eczema after being left frustrated by NHS waiting lists.

“It’s got so much worse over time,” said Aimee.

“The poor girl is red raw she looks like she’s been burnt it’s that severe.”

Although Riley is classed as an urgent case, Aimee says that the waiting lists are ‘endless’.

Baby Riley. Picture: Aimee Bedwell

“We have tried endless regimes such as cutting out wash stuff, sprays, household products, bath additives, steroids and creams and ointments and supplements and even homeopathic approaches and she is still struggling awfully,” said Aimee.

“She can’t go on like this any longer.”

Cilgerran-based Aimee said that her GP cannot push Riley any further up the waiting lists and that she has been ringing the hospital every day to try and get her seen sooner. The family had not been given a time frame for when Riley might get specialist help and had been told that it would be months and months.

She now feels like the only avenue available to her is to take her baby daughter to see a private dermatologist.

Riley has suffered from eczema since birth but her family says it has got worse over time. Picture: Aimee Bedwell

“My only option now is to take her private as this poor girl has gone through enough, but is still always smiling,” she said. “It’s shocking we are forced to pay privately for a service that should be free to us. But she physically cannot be left to suffer like this any longer.”

Aimee and husband Bradley set up an appeal on Facebook which has quickly raised £400 towards Riley’s medical costs.

“We are completely overwhelmed and taken aback by people’s kindness,” she said.

“It has brought tears to our eyes and burst our hearts. We couldn’t do it without them.” The Bedwell family has been overwhelmed by the generosity of the public. Picture: Aimee Bedwell

She added that she will keep the fundraising appeal open in the hope of raising money for any tests and follow up visits that might be needed.

“It means she will finally get the help she so desperately needs,” said Aimee. “Words don’t quite cover our gratitude and thankfulness.”

To donate to help Riley and her family, visit www.facebook.com/donate/3287443828151343.

A spokesperson for Hywel Dda UHB, said that the waiting list paediatric dermatology waiting list had been ‘adversely affected by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic’.

“Our clinical and hospital teams are working hard to recover this position,” they said.

“While we are unable to comment on individual patient cases, we would strongly encourage anyone who has a concern or complaint about their care or that of a relative or family member to get in touch with our Patient Advice and Liaison Service.”