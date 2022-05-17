A former Pembrokeshire County Councillor admitted to being in possession of drugs, a court heard.

Paul Dowson, the former county councillor for the Pembroke Dock Central Ward, pleaded guilty to one charge of possession of amphetamines at Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court today, May 17.

The court heard that on July 31, 2021, police attended the address of Dowson with a warrant believing drugs were at his property.

Dowson admitted there were drugs on the premises and after police went inside to look, they found over 12 grams of amphetamine in the kitchen. The drugs had a street value of £130.

Dowson admitted the drugs were for his personal use and told officers he spent around £80 a week on amphetamine.

Dowson stood to represent the Central Ward in the recent local elections held on May 5, despite having committed the offence. He came bottom of the poll.

At Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court on May 17, 55-year-old Dowson, of Rope Walk Terrace, Pembroke, pleaded guilty to one charge of drug possession.

He was fined £80.

Dowson will also pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £34. He has 28 days to pay the outstanding debt.

The drugs were placed under a destruction order.