A Pembrokeshire woman has appeared before Swansea Crown Court charged with possessing Class A heroin with intent to supply.

Sarah Jane Elyse Badrock, 39, is accused of possessing 24.09 grams of diamorphine with intent to supply and an additional charge of being concerned in the supply of Class A heroin diamorphine.

Badrock, who lives at Jubilee Close, Letterston, appeared before Judge Geraint Walters at Swansea Crown Court on Tuesday (May 17) when she denied both charges.

She pleaded guilty to additional charges of possessing 3.04 grams of cannabis and of fraudulently altering her car registration mark/documentation.

All offences are alleged to have taken place between December 17 and 20, 2020.

The Crown alleges that Badrock travelled from her home in Letterston to an undisclosed address in Gwent where she remained for 17 minutes before travelling back to Pembrokeshire.

It is further alleged that when spoken to by police upon her return, she was found to be in possession of £3,000 worth of heroin while her mobile phone contained a text conversation relating to drug dealing.

The case was adjourned until August 24 when Badrock will return to Swansea Crown Court for trial.