A Pembrokeshire school has announced that it has successfully achieved the UNICEF UK Bronze – Rights Committed Award for its rights-respecting work.

The award supports schools across the UK to embed children’s human rights in their ethos and culture.

The award is based on principles of equality, dignity, respect, non-discrimination and participation.

It is hoped that becoming a Rights Respecting School will go beyond the gates of Milford Haven School and will have a positive impact on the whole community.

The school has said that everyone is looking forward to working together with the learners on the journey towards achieving the UNICEF UK Gold - Rights Respecting Award.

Headteacher at the school, Ms Morris, has said: “I am extremely proud of everyone involved in achieving this award, especially as it shows the dedication in putting the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child at the heart of the school’s planning, policies, practice and ethos.

“Now we have achieved the UNICEF UK Bronze- Rights Committed award the next step is to work towards achieving the Silver - Rights Aware Award and positively impact our young people to feel safe, happier and become more active in school life and the wider world.”