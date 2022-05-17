The latest crime statistics have shown that crime is on the rise in Haverfordwest, as more than 200 crimes were reported within one month, according to the numbers from police.uk.
In the county town of Pembrokeshire, there was a total of 213 crimes reported in one month (March 2022), according to the latest available statistics.
More than 100 of the crimes reported were violence and sexual offences, while the second most common crime type was anti-social behaviour offences.
The most common crimes reported in Haverfordwest in March 2022 were:
- Violence and sexual offences - 115
- Anti-social behaviour offences – 23
- Criminal damage and arson – 17
- Drug offences – 6
- Theft – 5
- Shoplifting – 4
- Public order offences - 4
- Bicycle theft – 2
This is a growth of more than 33 per cent from the previous month, as February 2022 showed 160 crimes reported in Haverfordwest.
