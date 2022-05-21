An area of Pembrokeshire has been named as the best spot in the whole of the UK for outdoor napping, according to a recent study.
The study, conducted by Crafted Beds, was taken ahead of the upcoming summer months, with a nationwide heatwave expected.
Looking at TripAdvisor reviews, along with average temperature and nearby crime rates, the best place in the UK for outdoor napping was named as Barafundle Bay.
With a TripAdvisor rating of five out of five, a crime rate of 87.9 per 1,000 people and an average summer temperature of 18 degrees, Barafundle Bay topped the list.
It came ahead of the Cairngorms in second and Snowdonia’s Dolgoch Falls in third.
Areas which also finished highly included the Peak District and Dartmoor.
