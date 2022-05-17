The man accused of murdering Lisa Fraser at her home in Pembroke Dock last Friday morning, May 13, has appeared before Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing.
Matthew Harris, 41, appeared before Judge Paul Thomas QC this afternoon (Tuesday, May 17).
Harris' defence barrister, Mr Robin Rouch QC, confirmed that a psychiatric report will be necessary before the four legal stages of the pre-trial process can commence.
"The report is not yet in-hand as the defendant was previously unrepresented during interview," said Mr Rouch. "However my client has indicated that he will be co-operating."
Harris, of 30 Barn Court, Haverfordwest, is further charged with making threats to kill Lisa Fraser's neighbour; of robbing vape; causing criminal damage to garden pots and damaging a car window.
All charges are alleged to have been committed between 6am and 8.15am on the morning of last Friday, May 13.
The matter was adjourned until June 13 with the subsequent pre-trial stages scheduled to take place on July 5, August 7, August 16 and August 30. The date of the subsequent trial is expected to be determined on June 13.
Harris was remanded in custody.
