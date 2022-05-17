A woman was arrested while driving through Pembrokeshire today by Dyfed-Powys Police officers, after providing a positive roadside drug wipe.
The woman’s vehicle was stop checked as she was driving through Neyland on the afternoon of Tuesday, May 17, where Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit gave her a drug wipe.
The woman tested positive for cannabis, and was then taken to custody to provide further blood samples.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said: “She has since been released under investigation, pending analysis of her blood sample.”
