Report by Rob Nicholas

Narberth Youth welcomed Fishguard Youth to their Lewis Lloyd ground on Saturday.

This was the final game of the season which had brought great success to the home team.

Having won both the under-17 and under-18 cups the Narberth youngsters were hoping to cap the season with another win.

Narberth struck first with two penalties from Fraser Jones.

Fishguard came back with a try from a well worked driving maul.

A sharply taken try from scrum half Elliot Evans, converted by Fraser Jones made the score 13-5 to Narberth at half time.

Man of the match Kyle Day was next on the score line with a powerful burst from the base of the scrum, again converted by Jones.

A superb driving maul gave Jamie Goldsworthy a try, superbly converted by Jones, and put the home team firmly in control.

The was reinforced by a brilliant bit of individual skill from Fraser Jones who gathered his own chip and went over in the corner.

A consolation try for Fishguard, who battled well throughout made the final score 33-10 to Narberth.

The home team had their presentations after the game with players player awarded to Ioan Phillips, most improved Joel Davies,clubman of the year to Simon Phillips, top try scorer Owen Llewellyn and the coaches player of the year went to Yori Morgan.

Due to several teams unable to fulfil fixtures Narberth have played less games than Fishguard who on that basis have more points.

If Narberth were to be awarded the points, as is normally the case from teams unable to raise a team they should be awarded the league with a superior points difference.