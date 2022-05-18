With the warmer weather finally making an appearance, we wouldn’t be surprised if you’re thinking about days out and time in the garden.

If being out on the water sounds like an appealing activity, perhaps during the Platinum Jubilee weekend, or any time you have spare then look no further.

Decathlon has launched a flash sale which includes a paddleboard, trainers, bikes and more.

A person paddleboarding (Canva)

The flash sale ends on Sunday May 29 so there’s plenty of time to grab yourself a deal including the Beginner Touring Inflatable Stand-Up Paddleboard that’s reduced by £50, now available for £249.99 instead of £299.99.

The paddleboard is suitable for beginners that are between 60kg and 80kg in weight and it can be used on small waves.

The offer ends on Sunday, June 5 so you'll need to grab one sooner rather than later if you're looking to save yourself some money.

It’s available to buy online via the Decathlon website and you can check your local store’s stock before making the journey.

The sale comes at an ideal time before the May half term and summer so if you’re in need of sporting equipment, clothing or accessories, Decathlon has your back.

Decathlon has rounded up some essentials, not included in the sale, you’ll need for your paddleboarding adventures with the Beginner Touring Inflatable Stand-Up Paddleboard.

Double-Action Hand Pump

Double-Action Hand Pump (Decathlon)

This high-pressure Double-Action Hand Pump allows you to inflate your paddleboard to up to 20 psi.

To inflate your paddleboard easily, add one of these to your online shopping basket.

It’s available to buy via the Decathlon website for £29.99.

Adjustable Paddle

Adjustable Paddle (Decathlon)

If you’re looking to add an Adjustable Paddle to your collection of gear, this one can be picked up via the Decathlon website for £37.99.

It’s available in three colours – Blood Orange, Deep Petrol Blue and Caribbean Blue.

Ideal for beginners who are getting into their paddleboarding, you can buy the Adjustable Paddle here.

Buoyancy Vest

Buoyancy Vest (Decathlon)

It’s important to stay safe while you’re out on the water so buying yourself one of these is a good idea.

This vest is hard wearing and easy to get on with the attached buckles.

It could be yours for £29.99 via the Decathlon website.

Quick Release SUP Belt

Quick Release SUP Belt (Decathlon)

This will also keep you safe while you’re out and about on inland water.

You can add it to your basket via the Decathlon website for £16.99.

The Decathlon website has lots more sporting equipment, clothing and accessories.