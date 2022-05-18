A man has been reported for several motoring offences by Dyfed-Powys Police officers, including failing to stop at the scene of a road traffic collision.
The man was interviewed on a voluntary basis by Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit officers on Tuesday, May 15.
During the interview, police reported that the man admitted to being the driver involved in a road traffic collision which occurred in the Johnston area at some time in April.
He has been reported by police officers for driving whilst disqualified, driving with no insurance and failing to stop at the scene of a road traffic collision.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here