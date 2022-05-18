Another Pembrokeshire leisure centre has earned its Autism Aware Organisation status, as all leisure centres across the county aim to work towards achieving this as part of Pembrokeshire Leisure’s new partnership.
Milford Haven Leisure Centre is now the second leisure centre in Pembrokeshire to achieve the status, since the partnership was made between Pembrokeshire Leisure, Autism Wales and Disability Sport Wales.
As part of the partnership, all leisure centre staff have been attending Autism Aware training led by Disability Sport Wales, aiming to understand individuals with autism.
Angela Miles of Sport Pembrokeshire presented the certificate to representatives of Milford Haven Leisure Centre.
Angela said: “Pembrokeshire Leisure is fully committed to the scheme, and we hope that all their centres will soon achieve the Autism Aware Organisation status.”
Milford Haven Leisure Centre manager, James Walters, said: “We are delighted to achieve this status. Providing this training to our staff will help to improve our offer to children and adults with autism.”
