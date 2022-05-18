Pembroke Castle will be hosting a four-day celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in early June, with plenty of live screenings taking place throughout the half term week.
Between Thursday, June 2 and Sunday, June 5, visitors to the castle will be able to watch all of the jubilee celebrations across the UK from a large outdoor screen.
Furthermore, films will be shown throughout the week, as well as visitors able to attend the lighting of the Platinum Jubilee Beacon.
Children attending throughout the celebration dates who are dressed in royal-themed fancy dress will be allowed to enter the castle for free.
Furthermore, free guided tours of the castle will take place throughout the four days, with the kitchen open for Jubilee-themed refreshments.
The full list of celebration events at the castle is:
Thursday, June 2
- Live screening of Trooping the Colour
- Lighting of the Platinum Jubilee Beacon – free to enter from 8pm
Friday, June 3
- Live screening of the Service of Thanksgiving from St Paul’s Cathedral
- Outdoor cinema screening of Encanto starting at 3pm
- Outdoor cinema screening of Me Before You starting at 7pm
Saturday, June 4
- Live screening of the Queen attending Royal Ascot
- Live screening of the Platinum Party at the Palace evening concert
Sunday, June 5
- Live screening of the Platinum Jubilee Pageant
