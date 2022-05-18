A 96-year-old former head gardener at Picton Castle has returned to the historic site some 70 years on to carry out an important duty.

Duncan Hilling of Saundersfoot worked in the castle’s magnificent grounds from 1952 to 1960, when he was succeeded by Leo Ekkes.

Last Saturday, May 14, he was joined by Leo’s wife Gwen to cut a ribbon to mark the formal opening of Picton Castle’s walled garden and heritage centre.

The walled garden is a very special place

The £1.2m Picton Castle Gardens project was completed in 2021, and made possible by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, helped by donations from patrons and supporters, and other significane grant-givers.

An enjoyable afternoon was had by all who attended the formal opening, and they were able to view the results of the major restoration work which has taken 10 years.

READ MORE: Picton Castle walled garden re-opens after £1.2m restoration

This included repairs to the Grade II Listed walled garden itself, and the buildings that run alongside the north wall, including the old head gardener’s office and a new heritage centre classroom, which will provide a useful space for schools and community groups.

Pembrokeshire County Council chairman Mike James (left) and the mayor and mayoress of Haverfordwest, Alan and Gillian Buckfield, were amongst the guests

The event was well attended by local residents, season members and friends and supporters of Picton, including many of those involved with the project.

After speeches by David Ellis, chair of trustees, and David Evans, former director of the Picton Castle Trust, the ribbon was cut by Gwen and Duncan.

Duncan Hilling and Gwen Ekkes

Duncan and Gwen’s late husband Leo, along with current head gardener Roddy Milne, have contributed to the design of the magnificent gardens that surround the castle, ensuring that visitors always have something new to see on every trip, with the walled garden in particular something very special indeed.

The pond is the central feature of the walled garden

The National Lottery has been supporting heritage projects for over 25 years, funding projects which help local economies and communities to thrive.

Liz Ellis, heritage fund policy project manager for inclusion said: “Heritage activities bring people and communities together in so many brilliant ways. We are constantly inspired by the many creative ways previously hidden histories are shared, helping us all learn more about each other and our differing personal lives, experiences and memories.”