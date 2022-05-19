THE Western Telegraph Camera Club is a hub for the people of Pembrokeshire to share their best photos taken in the county.

Every day there are many images of stunning sceneries, beautiful wildlife and much more, capturing the daily scenes and life in Pembrokeshire.

Here are just some of our favourites that have recently been submitted by our members.

Western Telegraph: Strumble Head. Picture: Philip Haskett-SmithStrumble Head. Picture: Philip Haskett-Smith

Western Telegraph: Puffins on Skomer. Picture: Leanne RobertsPuffins on Skomer. Picture: Leanne Roberts

Western Telegraph: Bosherton Quarry. Picture: Jordan BowleyBosherton Quarry. Picture: Jordan Bowley

Western Telegraph: Bird enjoying a bath. Picture: Rob SoarBird enjoying a bath. Picture: Rob Soar

Western Telegraph: Buttercups. Picture: Elizabeth FitzpatrickButtercups. Picture: Elizabeth Fitzpatrick

Western Telegraph: Shipwreck at Lawrenny Quay. Picture: Liam WoolleyShipwreck at Lawrenny Quay. Picture: Liam Woolley

Western Telegraph: Flags in Goodwick. Picture: Claire FowlerFlags in Goodwick. Picture: Claire Fowler

Western Telegraph: Making use of the pollen near Mathry. Picture: Thomas MorrisMaking use of the pollen near Mathry. Picture: Thomas Morris