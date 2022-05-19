THE Western Telegraph Camera Club is a hub for the people of Pembrokeshire to share their best photos taken in the county.
Every day there are many images of stunning sceneries, beautiful wildlife and much more, capturing the daily scenes and life in Pembrokeshire.
Here are just some of our favourites that have recently been submitted by our members.
If you want to join our camera club and have your photos featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.
MORE NEWS:
- Competition: Do you have the cutest pet in Pembrokeshire?
- Duncan, 96, goes back to his roots for historic garden opening
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here