Hywel Dda University Health Board has shone in the shortlist of the National BAME Health and Care Awards for 2022, being nominated in nine of the 16 categories.
The awards highlight the black and minority ethnic NHS staff, communities and healthcare services across the UK “who are making significant improvements in BAME career development support and forging better healthcare initiatives for their communities.”
A spokesperson from the awards said: “Work needs to be done to highlight BAME role models and diversify the leadership talent pool in British healthcare – and that’s where we come in.”
Hywel Dda Health Board, and several members of its staff, have been nominated for many of the awards, with the awards night taking place at the Royal College of Physicians in London on Thursday, June 9.
The finalists from Hywel Dda in the awards are:
- Joe Jaimangal, nurse specialist at Memory Assessment Service in Pembrokeshire for BAME Nurse of the Year
- Dr Tipswalo Day, ST7 specialty trainee in Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Glangwili Hospital for Clinical Champion
- Jefferson De Vera, ITU staff nurse at Prince Philip Hospital, for Clinical Champion
- Dr Rajeev Vaikanthanathan, GP at Ashgrove Medical Centre, Llanelli, for Clinical Champion
- Community Development Outreach Team for Community Initiative of the Year
- Augusta Stafford-Umughele, workforce culture, diversity and inclusion manager, for Compassionate and Inclusive Leader
- Dr Anand Ganesan, consultant psychiatrist for Carmarthen CMHT and CRHTs for Compassionate and Inclusive Leader
- Dr Premkumar Pitchaikani, consultant paediatrician at Glangwili Hospital for Compassionate and Inclusive Leader
- Chris Martin, digital business change manager, for Digital Champion
- Dr Hashim Samir, consultant radiologist at Glangwili Hospital, for Inspiring Diversity and Inclusion Lead
- Dr Akhtar Khan, consultant liasion psychiatrist at Glangwili Hospital, for Mental Health Initiative
- Beverly Davies, strategic partnership and inclusion manager for Outstanding Achievement of the Year
- Hywel Dda UHB for Outstanding Corporate Achievement of the Year
Maria Battle, chair of Hywel Dda UHB and the health board’s BAME Advisory Group, said: “I am really pleased to see all the outstanding work of our BAME colleagues in Hywel Dda being recognised nationally.
“It’s excellent that so many staff, and the health board itself, have been shortlisted for these prestigious awards. Good luck everyone and thank you for your dedication and compassion.”
