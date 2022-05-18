A five-star holiday park on the border of Pembrokeshire, Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire has changed hands for an undisclosed sum.

Cenarth Falls Holiday Park in Cenarth, Newcastle Emlyn, has been bought by Boutique Resorts as part of its collection of ‘luxury lodge resorts in stunning locations’.

The sale of the 11.52 acre holiday park, which has permission for 89 static caravan pitches and 30 mixed touring caravan pitches, was completed by Savills.

The holiday park, set on an attractively landscaped site which includes 1.92 acres of woodland, has a high quality fitness, hospitality and entertaining space including indoor swimming pool, gym, bar and function room licensed for a maximum of 290 guests.

It also has a reception, sales office and games room, owner’s accommodation comprising a three bedroom bungalow and an adjoining two bedroom cottage.

The park was in the ownership of the same family for 34 years and has a five star Wales Tourist Board rating.

It is situated within the historic and picturesque village of Cenarth, Ceredigion, bordering Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire.

The village is located in an area of outstanding natural beauty which attracts numerous visitors to the area.

The River Teifi is renowned for excellent salmon and sea trout (sewin) fishing and the town of Cardigan is 10 minutes away with an array of shops and amenities. There are numerous sandy beaches nearby and many other activities on offer in the locality including walking, golf and water sports such as kayaking.

Richard Prestwich, director of the leisure and trade related team at Savills, said: “It has been a privilege to sell such a good quality holiday park, nurtured to its five-star status over a 34 year period by the former family owner.

“The new owners are no strangers to high quality holiday businesses being an award-winning holiday brand and they will look to improve the quality of the business further to complement their other holiday parks, with the nearest being Fishguard Bay Holiday Park.”