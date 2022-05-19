PEOPLE in Pembrokeshire have the chance to learn more about the county’s involvement in both the First and Second World Wars.

The Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC) will be offering free guided tours at Milford Haven cemetery on Saturday, May 28.

During these tours – which will take place at 11am and 1pm – attendees will be able to learn about the stories of the men and women who gave their lives.

There are 115 people buried in Milford Haven Cemetery from both World Wars, including 30 victims of a naval disaster that happened off St Ann’s Head in April 1943. 73 officers and men were killed in the disaster.

During the tour – which is being put on for War Graves Week – people will be able to learn more about this disaster, the maritime operations in the area during both wars and the training hub along with stories about the individuals buried and the work that the CWGC staff and volunteers do to keep the memory of the fallen alive.

There will also be a chance to learn about those who served in non-combatant roles such as healthcare, logistics, infrastructure and communications as part of the Ordinary People, Extraordinary Times project.

Graham Owen, a CWGC volunteer, will lead the tours. He said: “For us at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, remembrance and the sharing and caring for World War heritage is a daily duty. Behind every name on a war grave or memorial in Milford Haven Cemetery is a human story waiting to be discovered and War Graves Week is the perfect opportunity to do just that.

“I’d encourage everyone in Milford Haven and South Pembrokeshire to join one of the tours to reconnect with their local history to learn about the courageous ordinary people from the local community and from all parts of the globe who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.”

To find out more about War Graves Week visit www.cwgc.org/wargravesweek and to book a free tour visit www.cwgc.org/tours