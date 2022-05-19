The company which owns two of Pembrokeshire's top-rated hospitality establishments has added a second hotel to its portfolio.

Seren - whose collection includes the five-star Grove of Narberth hotel, Coast restaurant at Saundersfoot and the Michelin-starred Beach House Restaurant in Oxwich - is taking ownership of a hotel in north Wales on June 13.

The property is the Penmaenuchaf Hall Hotel near Dolgellau in the Snowdonia National Park, where Seren is looking forward to welcoming guests from this summer.

Penmaenuchaf Hall Hotel stands at the foot of Cadair Idris

"This will be Seren’s first venture in north Wales, which has been a long-term goal of theirs as they continue to grow an exciting family of venues across Wales," a spokeswoman for the collection said.

Seren's first hotel in Wales is Grove of Narberth, one of only three in the Principality to gain five-star status

The small luxury 14-bedroom hotel is already regarded as one of north Wales’ finest privately-owned country house hotels, under the stewardship of the current owners, Lorraine Fielding and Mark Watson, who are retiring.

MORE NEWS:

It is set in 21 acres of secluded grounds and private woodland, surrounded by mountain and estuary trails and wild water swimming opportunities. It also offers guests fishing opportunities covering thirteen miles of prime sea trout and salmon pools on the Mawddach estuary and its tributary, the river Wnion.

Seren's managing director, Neil Kedward, said:

"Our team intuitively knew that we’d found the right property as soon as we pulled up at the gates. "Penmaenuchaf has that rare quality of being a luxury hotel that instantly makes you feel comfortable and relaxed.

"The wonderful owners have created a truly warm and welcoming hotel and we hope to build on their success in the years to come.

"Over the next few years, we’re planning significant refurbishments at the hotel, working alongside our friends and renowned interior designers, Martin Hulbert and Jay Grierson together with their brilliant team, to create an iconic Welsh country house hotel.

"All of us are looking forward to the adventure ahead in North Wales.”

