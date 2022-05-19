Two boxing brothers from Pembrokeshire have been named among those representing Great Britain at the EUBC European Boxing Championships in Yerevan, Armenia which get underway this Sunday, May 22.

Crymych’s Croft twins are part of the 14-man GB boxing squad comprising of eight men from England, two Scots and four Welshmen.

The squad also includes 2021 world championship bronze medallist, Reese Lynch (SCO), 2017 European silver medallist, Niall Farrell (ENG).

All four of the Welsh boxers will be competing in their first senior major international tournament.

For the 20-year-olds from Crymch it will be another milestone in a rapid ascent that saw them join the world class programme (WCP) for boxing in January 2022 and win silver medals at the U22 European Championships three months later.

Garan, who is the older of the two and boxes at light-middleweight, said: “It’s been a good year so far and I feel I have learnt a lot since I’ve been on the squad. Making the final of the U22’s where I had five bouts was a really good experience and gave me a big confidence boost.

“The world championships have come around quickly and I am looking forward to it. We have had a good camp and I am feeling fit, in good shape and excited to get started.

“Having my brother with me is great. It’s something we have always done from being young and it’s great that we can still do this even though we’re competing on the world stage.”

The twins have trained at Cardigan Amateur Boxing Club (ABC) since the age of eight. Last December they became the club’s first Welsh senior champs since Lee Winney in 1998.

They were over the moon’ after being selected for the GB Podium Squad at the Team GB training camp at Sheffield last January.

Their top priority this year will be the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in July.

But their long-term goal is the Paris Olympics – now just over two years away.

The EUBC European Boxing Championships in Yerevan, Armenia run from Sunday, May 22 to Monday May 30.