Independent oil and fuel supplier Oil 4 Wales has won the UK and Ireland Fuel Distributors Association (UKIFDA) Green Award for 2022 for its efforts in transitioning the business to Green 4 Wales.

The family-run business, which has depots in Nantycaws and Milford Haven, has been recognised for its commitment to achieving a decarbonised future for the liquid fuel distribution sector.

“We’re so proud of the work we’ve already done and being recognised with an award like this reinforces our commitment and spurs us on in our business plans as we transition to Green 4 Wales,” commented director Sally Owens.

Established in 2010 by Colin Owens and his family, the brand prides itself on working for and with people across Wales.

“We are fully committed to helping Wales reduce its carbon emissions and over the last year we’ve made important strides in our own efforts to transition to Green 4 Wales,” commented managing director Colin Owens.

In July 2021, it opened Wales’s first AdBlue production plant in Sennybridge, which manufactures the green fuel concentrate using a high-purity urea solution and Welsh water and since then it has set up a partnership with Welsh hydrogen car manufacturer Riversimple which will see it provide refuellers for hydrogen-powered electric cars at its depots and service stations across Wales.

It has also been part of a testing panel to use Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) as a sustainable alternative to carbon emitting Kerosene. This relatively new bio-fuel alternative could be used to heat the 114,000 homes across Wales and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 90%.

In addition to their branches in Nantycaws and Milford Haven, Oil 4 Wales also has depots in Carmarthen, Llantrisant, Brecon, , Felin Fach, Newtown, Blaenau Ffestiniog, Pwllhelli and Sennybridge.

Meanwhile the company remains committed to continuing its advances in promoting Wales’s green future.

“We very much look forward to continuing with our efforts and exploring more environmentally friendly fuel solutions for our communities,” added Sally Owens. “And naturally this will all help towards Wales being able to reduce its carbon emissions.”