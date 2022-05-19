A planning application has been submitted to Pembrokeshire County Council, which means a new McDonald’s could be on its way to the county.

Adding to the Haverfordwest and Pembroke Dock stores, along with the new St Clears just over the Carmarthenshire border, a new McDonald’s could be opening up in Milford Haven.

The application submitted to the council focuses on Unit G of Havens Head Retail Park, the location of the former Paul Sartori Furnishings, before its relocation further down the retail park.

This comes not long after the county council withdrew an application for a new branch of Greggs to be installed at the retail park. Read more about that here.

The application focuses mainly on the installation of signs seen at McDonald’s restaurants throughout the country, including parking signs, order bays and menu screens.

The map of the unit from the application

There would be four freestanding signs installed, should the application be approved by the county council, with 19 other signs installed at the site.

According to the application, several of the signs would be illuminated with a variety of colour, as is usual with McDonald’s stores.

Currently, the consultations have been sent for the application, with the application validated on May 9.

The current site at the retail park