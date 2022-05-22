A Pembrokeshire campsite has been named as one of the top customer-rated campsites across the whole of Wales, according to a recent study.

The study, conducted by Pitchup, looked at the top ranked campsites across the UK ahead of the 2022 summer, as more than two million UK holidaymakers have booked to stay at one of the 2,700 campsites in the country.

The study was based on customer reviews, rating each campsite for aspects like location, value for money, quality of accommodation, activities and cleanliness.

During the study, it was found that guests awarded almost two thirds of all UK sites listed in 2021 an overall score of 8/10 and above.

In Wales specifically, 208 sites scored nine out of ten in the study or above, with Moon Dance Glamping and Camping named as one of Wales’ top campsites.

A spokesperson from Pitchup said: “In a couple of acres of young woodland, 10 minutes’ drive from the coast, and with easy access to a main road for jaunts further afield - it’s pretty easy to see why owners Penny and Jon picked this prime Pembrokeshire spot just outside Llanteg to set up base.

“Scoring an overall rating of 10, guests love the peaceful vibe and the visiting little shed on site for homegrown produce and fresh eggs.

“Outdoor chairs, fire pits, barbecues and twinkly lights have all been set up for each bell tent, which also have woodburning stoves. But guests can also pitch their own tents.

“The Landsker Trail runs right past the site, and the gorgeous Pembrokeshire Coast Path is about three miles away.

“Prices start at £20 per night, for two adults, for a non-electric grass tent pitch. Bell tents start at £60 per night for two adults, with a minimum two-night stay.”

Meanwhile, two other Pembrokeshire campsites (Eco Caerhys Camping and Quarry Park Camping) also scored ten out of ten on the study.

Also in west Wales, The Park at Caeaugwynion and Quarry Park Camping, both in Carmarthenshire, also scored ten out of ten, while Carmarthenshire’s Fron Rafel scored 9.9.