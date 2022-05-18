LEGO has released a new set inspired by the iconic artwork 'The Starry Night' by Vincent Van Gogh.

The set was designed by Truman Cheng, a 25-year-old Hong Kong-based LEGO fan who was put his submission in the LEGO Ideas platform created alongside The Museum of Modern Art in New York.

Talking about the design Cheng said: "It was a good brain tease to come up with tricks and techniques to capture the look of the original painting.

"The brushwork goes into many directions in the moon and the swirling cloud, so there was some creative use of bracket and clip elements involved."

LEGO Van Gogh. (LEGO)

The 3D set reimagines Van Gogh's renowned 1889 painting entirely in LEGO form, with a strong emphasis on the artist’s striking brush strokes and colour choice.

The painting was inspired by the artist's view from his window at the Monastery of Saint-Paul de Mausole asylum in Saint-Rémy, France, where the artist spent twelve months.

It's one of the most well-known paintings in history and has been placed in MoMA since 1935.

The set also comes with a Van Gogh Minifigure, complete with a paintbrush, palette, easel, and mini painting on a printed tile.

Plus you can even attach the tile to an arm to proudly show the painting.

The intricate set can be displayed standing or on the wall, thanks to the hanging feature.

The set has 2,316 pieces and is priced at £149.99 and it goes on sale on May 25 exclusive for LEGO VIPs.

It will then be available in all LEGO stores and online from June 1.