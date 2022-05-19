A man was arrested yesterday afternoon by Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit for failing to attend court.

He was due in court on the morning of Wednesday, May 18, where he was facing four separate driving offences, as well as possession of two bladed articles.

However, he was found guilty in his absence, with Dyfed-Powys Police officers arresting him later that afternoon.

While at his address, officers also arrested the man for possession of cannabis.

He was remanded by officers for sentencing, which will occur today (Thursday, May 19).