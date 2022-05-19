Concerns are being raised that the Welsh hospitality company behind a major food, drink and music pop-up event has set its sights on a school field in Pembrokeshire.

The ‘Pembs Pop-Up’ is being planned by the Creative Hospitality Group (CHG) of Swansea, which is hoping for a ‘big top tent event’ – similar to the one it stages in Swansea’s Singleton Park – on the field of Tenby’s Greenhill School.

CHG is holding an open meeting at the school hall at 5pm today, Thursday May 19, to gain community feedback.

A leaflet delivered to residents living near the school with a message from the company’s chief executive, Bruno Nunes, told them:

“We understand that you may naturally have concerns over parking, noise and general disruption but we’re very confident that our plan has mitigated for all the issues.

“However, we’re here to learn and your feedback as our neighbour will be vital to us running a successful Pop-Up Food & Drink event.”

The extensive grounds of Tenby's Greenhill School. Picture: Gareth Davies Photography

Mr Nunes said that CHG was 'composed of 260 amazing people and various food and drink brands working across Swansea and Cardiff, who have for some time earmarked Pembrokeshire as one of the next places we hope to call home.'

CHG is currently staging its third Swansea Bay Pop-Up, featuring independent food and drink retailers, which is running for two months in the city’s Singleton Park.

Mr Nunes said:

“After some great feedback, we are bringing the same event to Pembrokeshire and chose Ysgol Greenhill School as our Pembrokeshire location.”

The go-ahead for the event will be subject to the approval of its licensing application which has been submitted to Pembrokeshire County Council for determination by its licensing sub-committee.

This is in the name of Pop Up Ops of Swansea and is seeking the use of part of the Greenhill School field from 8am to 11pm throughout the school summer holidays for the supply of alcohol, live and recorded music, plays, films and performances of dance.

The application will be discussed at an extraordinary meeting of Tenby Town Council next Tuesday, May 24.

A Pembrokeshire County Council spokesperson said: “Once the council’s new licensing committee has been formed, a licensing sub committee hearing will be arranged where this application will be heard.

“The earliest date for this would be 28th June. The last day for representations is 14th June.”